The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

