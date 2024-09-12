The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Boeing by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Boeing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Boeing stock opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.81. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $156.10 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

