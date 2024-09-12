The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.