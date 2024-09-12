The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Clorox worth $41,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 54.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.12. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $167.75.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

