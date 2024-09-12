The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $306.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock worth $584,747,672. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.