The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $306.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock worth $584,747,672. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

