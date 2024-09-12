The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

REAI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 486. The company has a market cap of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.

