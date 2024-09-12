The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

TPFG stock opened at GBX 474.48 ($6.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market cap of £302.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,159.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 459.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.16. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270.20 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.41).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPFG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.81) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

Featured Stories

