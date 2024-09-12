The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

