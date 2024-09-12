The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

