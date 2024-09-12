The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WMB opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

