Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Stock Performance
GSIB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $34.30.
About Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF
