Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after buying an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,074,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,783,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,458,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,893,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.