Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 34,097 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Linde worth $112,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Members Trust Co grew its position in Linde by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

LIN stock opened at $465.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.35. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

