Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 103,641 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,641 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $29,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $212,209,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,628,000 after buying an additional 295,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average is $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

