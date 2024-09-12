Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,336 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of TransUnion worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 14.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 77.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,957 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

