Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $22.22 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Agilysys worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,861.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,335,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,117 shares of company stock valued at $17,608,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

