Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $57.74 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 0.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $57,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,045.88 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $2,064.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,840.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,665.91.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

