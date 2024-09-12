Threshold (T) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Threshold has a total market cap of $215.33 million and $3.59 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,369.32 or 0.99975401 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02120712 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $4,459,204.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

