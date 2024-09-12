TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 198.4% in August

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 198.4% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLLTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 106,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

