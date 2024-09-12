Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 12th

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Timothy Plan International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.0078.

Shares of TPIF stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

