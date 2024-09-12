Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells $4,989,439.02 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,178,202.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40.

Toast Stock Up 4.4 %

TOST traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,542. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at $1,122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toast

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.