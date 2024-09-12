Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

TOST traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,813. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.75. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $120,815.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,403.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

