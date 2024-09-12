Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TYIDY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $106.84.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

