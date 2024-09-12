Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TYIDY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $106.84.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
