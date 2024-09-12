TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -365.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. TPG has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that TPG will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TPG in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

