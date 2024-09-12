Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 104,742 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 71,996 put options.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of BATS:UVXY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,091,445 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,615.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,322,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,277 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Bizma Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,532,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.