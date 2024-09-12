Traders Buy Large Volume of SEA Put Options (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 32,258 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 19,865 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,421. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,559.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

