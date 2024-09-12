Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 46,002 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,180 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,491 shares of company stock worth $355,755. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after buying an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Roku stock traded up $4.39 on Thursday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,663. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

