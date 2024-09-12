Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $354.31 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $363.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

