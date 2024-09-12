TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

TACT opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

