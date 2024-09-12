Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $234.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.76. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $242.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

