Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $12.24 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 55.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

