Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

TRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRVI opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $239.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.00.

Insider Activity at Trevi Therapeutics

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,205.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $116,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 44.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

