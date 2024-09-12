Tristel (LON:TSTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $331.00

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 331 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 433.40 ($5.67), with a volume of 114851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.50 ($5.66).

Tristel Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.39 million, a PE ratio of 3,555.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 469.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.33.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

