trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

trivago Stock Down 3.1 %

TRVG stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). trivago had a negative net margin of 41.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

