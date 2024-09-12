Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.