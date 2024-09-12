Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $294.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $218.63 and a 12-month high of $300.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

