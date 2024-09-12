Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $170.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

