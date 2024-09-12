Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $681.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $659.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

