Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the August 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
TSMRF remained flat at $26.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Tsumura & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.76.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
