TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

Shares of THDDY remained flat at $13.75 during trading hours on Thursday. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

TV Asahi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.