TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
Shares of THDDY remained flat at $13.75 during trading hours on Thursday. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.
TV Asahi Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TV Asahi
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.