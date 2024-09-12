Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.11 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.