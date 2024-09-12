UBS Group Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.05.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $125.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

