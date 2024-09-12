UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading Up 10.3%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 712,241,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 211,278,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

