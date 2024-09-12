Ultra Trading Up 3.4% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $32.03 million and approximately $478,979.47 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,224.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.00570617 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00083056 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08312594 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $474,670.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

