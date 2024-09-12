United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Up 16.6%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 34,210,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 13,089,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

About United Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.