United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.03. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 1,542,046 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $821.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

