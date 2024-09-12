United States Steel (NYSE:X) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.76.

United States Steel Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:X opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

