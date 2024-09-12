United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.81. 2,303,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,251,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

United States Steel Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $200,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4,305.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after buying an additional 3,551,870 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $95,529,000. KGH Ltd grew its position in United States Steel by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $53,338,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.