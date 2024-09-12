UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNH. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $589.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $607.94. The stock has a market cap of $542.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

