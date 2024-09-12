Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 13,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,622,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Universal Music Group stock traded up 0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 12.92. 117,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,357. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of 11.29 and a 12 month high of 15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 13.17 and its 200-day moving average is 14.33.

Universal Music Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

